Indiana woman pleads guilty to scalding toddler son in bath

Crime

by: The Associated Press

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman faces at least three years in prison after pleading guilty to scalding her toddler.

Cristiana Mendez of Hammond pleaded guilty on Thursday to neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. In exchange for the plea to the felony charge, prosecutors dropped several other counts.

The plea agreement says Mendez placed her then-19-month-old son in a dangerously hot bath in July 2017 and poured a cup of scalding water on him. The boy suffered burns on about 40% of his body, and prosecutors say he has had multiple skin grafts.

A hearing has been set for March 12.

