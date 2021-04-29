Indiana woman pleads guilty in mother’s suffocation death

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to killing her mother, whose body was found wrapped in plastic two weeks after she was suffocated inside her apartment.

Thirty-five-year-old Bonnie Katherine Joslin pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder, auto theft, false informing and identity deception.

Authorities said Mona Joslin Davis’ body was found inside plastic bags in her Anderson apartment in June 2019, two weeks after the 53-year-old was slain.

The Star Press reports that investigators alleged that Joslin used a pillow to suffocate her mother.

When questioned by police, she initially maintained that her mother had moved to Florida weeks earlier.