Indiana woman convicted for her role in abusing boy, 3

Jammy Stacy

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman has been convicted of child neglect for her alleged role in the abuse of a 3-year-old boy found with broken bones, pieces of his scalp missing and other gruesome injuries.

A Kosciusko County jury found 43-year-old Jammy Stacy guilty Thursday of one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

WSBT-TV reports that she’s one of five people accused of severely abusing the boy and the third person convicted in the case.

Police discovered the abuse in March 2018 when they were called to a home in Nappanee and found the boy with numerous injuries.

