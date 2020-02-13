Indiana woman allegedly embezzled $327K from her employer

RICHMOND, Ind. (Palladium-Item) — An eastern Indiana woman who seemed upset when her employer offered her a promotion is now accused of embezzling more than $327,000 from the business following an audit by suspicious company officials.

Fifty-five-year-old Denise Eileen King faces one count of felony theft for her alleged embezzlement from a Richmond freight transportation company. The (Richmond) Palladium-Item reports that company officials conducted an audit after the promotion offer led King to resign.

Court documents allege that King allegedly deposited over $327,000 in fraudulent checks into a bank account she had created and emptied that account by diverting those funds into her personal account and three other accounts.