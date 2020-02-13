Closings and Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Indiana woman allegedly embezzled $327K from her employer

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Ind. (Palladium-Item) — An eastern Indiana woman who seemed upset when her employer offered her a promotion is now accused of embezzling more than $327,000 from the business following an audit by suspicious company officials.

Fifty-five-year-old Denise Eileen King faces one count of felony theft for her alleged embezzlement from a Richmond freight transportation company. The (Richmond) Palladium-Item reports that company officials conducted an audit after the promotion offer led King to resign.

Court documents allege that King allegedly deposited over $327,000 in fraudulent checks into a bank account she had created and emptied that account by diverting those funds into her personal account and three other accounts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss