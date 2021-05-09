Indiana toddler taken by child services after allegedly testing positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl

PERU, In. (WANE) – A couple was arrested and their 3-year-old daughter taken by the Indiana Department of Child Services on Friday after she allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

A criminal investigation by Indiana State Police resulted in the arrests of Byron Parsons, 54, and his wife, Breanna Parsons, 29, both living in the 400 block of West Third Street, Peru, IN.

ISP launched an investigation after a request was made by the Miami County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services for emergency removal of the Parson’s toddler from their Peru home.

Miami Superior Court II granted ISP a search warrant for the Parson’s home. During the search, officers allegedly found methamphetamine, heroin, a syringe, and items of drug paraphernalia.

ISP located Breanna Parsons and the toddler during a traffic stop in Peru. Byron Parsons was located at his place of employment in Peru. He allegedly had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on his person when he was arrested.

The couple was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail to face criminal charges for neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.