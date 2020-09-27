Indiana State Trooper injured during pursuit

John Ross III from Sauk Village, Illinois, refused to stop his car and a pursuit ensued early Sunday morning.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana State Trooper was injured in a pursuit Sunday morning after a collision with the vehicle being chased.

Just after 1:30 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper attempted to stop a Jeep for multiple traffic violations on U.S. 30 near I-65.

The driver, later identified as John Ross III from Sauk Village, Illinois, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Other police departments were called in to assist with the pursuit. As Ross drove around an assisting police officer’s car, his vehicle struck the initial trooper’s police car.

The pursuit continued until the chase eventually went into a wooded area where Ross drove his Jeep out of the woods, driving directly towards the trooper’s police car a second time, ramming it almost head-on.

A loaded semi-automatic handgun and a large amount of money was recovered from the Jeep.

The pursuit continued until Jeep’s right-side tires deflated. Ross then exited the Jeep and fled on foot. Eventually the he willingly surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Ross was later found to be a convicted serious violent felon for armed robbery. He was transported to the Lake County Jail.

The state trooper sustained minor injuries as a result of the second collision with the Jeep. He is expected to make a full recovery.