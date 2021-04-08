Indiana State Trooper arrested for sexual battery

(Crawford County, IN) Thursday morning investigators from the Indiana State Police arrested a four-year veteran of the department, following an investigation into an alleged sexual battery which took place on February 27, 2021. The incident was originally reported to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, who then requested the Indiana State Police in Jasper conduct the investigation.

Ryan L. Griffith, who was off duty at the time, was alleged to have touched the female victim in an unwanted manner at a private residence in Crawford County.

Griffith is also alleged to have provided false information to investigators during the investigation, which upon its conclusion was turned over to a Special Prosecutor for review. As a result of that review, the following charges have been filed in the Crawford County Circuit Court:

Sexual Battery, Level 6 Felony

False Reporting, Class B Misdemeanor

Griffith was taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the Crawford County Jail, where he is being held on a $7,500.00 cash bond. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay until the conclusion of the criminal proceedings, at which time, an internal investigation will be conducted to determine departmental discipline.