Indiana State Police warn of ‘ID theft’ scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police are warning residents about a new scam in which callers try to swindle money by claiming they are victims of identity theft.

State police in Fort Wayne said Thursday that they fielded a complaint about a phone scam from a local resident that has “not yet been seen.”

The scammer called and told the caller he was the victim of identity theft and needed the phone number for the local Indiana State Police department to “alert the police.” The resident gave the caller the phone number.

A short time later, the resident got another phone call, this one with the caller ID showing “Indiana State Police” with Fort Wayne post’s “260-432-8661” phone number. On the line, the scammer identified himself as an Indiana State Police officer, and told the resident that he was the victim of an identity theft out of Texas. The scammer then asked the resident to go to a Target store and buy a prepaid credit card. He said the money would then be used to assist the scammer to clear up this alleged identity theft.

State police said the resident became suspicious and reported the incident to law enforcement.

The Indiana State Police issued the following information about how to avoid scammers:

These types of phone scammers are pervasive, convincing, and technically savvy, as was definitely the case here. Scammers will often play on your emotions and fears in order to get to your money.

The easiest way to protect yourself from being scammed over the phone, is either to ignore unsolicited calls from unknown callers, or just hang up when something doesn’t seem right.

You should NEVER provide any information over the phone to an unknown caller regarding your personal identity, social security number, bank account(s) or credit card number(s).

If in doubt, or if you feel you may have fallen victim to a phone scammer, just hang up and immediately report the incident to your local law enforcement agency.