HAMMOND, Ind. — Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Indiana State Police troopers were investigating an incident on I-80/94 eastbound when a vehicle struck a trooper.

While troopers were investigating an incident alongside the Hammond Fire Department, a Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound at a high speed when it crashed into the fire truck and another passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle spun out, striking a Dodge Journey that was parked on the right shoulder.

This collision pushed the Journey into a state trooper who was standing between the Journey and the barrier wall, pinning him against the wall. The trooper was able to free himself from the crash and was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Charger which caused the crash fled on foot and left his seriously injured passenger.

Two Good Samaritans in the area, and a trooper, were able to chase and stop the suspect. They placed their vehicle in front of the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Brian Smith from North Carolina. One of the Good Samaritans was armed with a handgun and drew it in order for Smith to stop.

Smith was later taken into custody at Lake County Jail after being treated at Munster Community Hospital.

The passenger of the Charger, a 23-year-old woman from Chicago Heights, Illinois, sustained injuries and was flown to a hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The state trooper who was struck was released from the hospital after treatment.

None of the other drivers or any other emergency personnel were injured in this incident.