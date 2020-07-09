Indiana State Police seize 12 pounds of methamphetamine from Texas

Approximately 12 pounds of methamphetamine was seized in Munster, Indiana on it’s way from Texas to the Chicago area. Photo provided by the Indiana State Police.

Approximately 12 pounds of methamphetamine from Texas was seized in Munster, Indiana on Wednesday, July 8.

The shipment was intended to go to the Chicago/Northwest Indiana area and came from near El Paso, Texas, according to the Indiana State Police report.

The seizure of the drugs was a collaborative effort by the Indiana State Police and DEA.

Michael Gannon, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Indianapolis District Office, said despite the coronavirus pandemic, there has been continuous effort from drug organizations to bring methamphetamine into communities.

“The DEA is committed to working with our law enforcement partners and targeting criminal organizations who are bringing poison into our communities,” Gannon said. “”The DEA will continue to aggressively utilize all available resources provided by the HIDTA to combat these drug trafficking organizations.”

Citizens are encouraged to contact law enforcement with tips regarding any illegal drug activity at the DEA hotline (219) 681-7000.