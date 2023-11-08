ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is asking for public assistance regarding a shooting that happened in Elkhart County on the Indiana Toll Road Tuesday evening.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, ISP received a call from a semitruck driver saying he thought someone driving a car shot at him.

ISP investigators believe the drivers of the semitruck and the car had a road rage incident while heading east on the Indiana Toll Road around the 94-mile marker, which is roughly 1 1/2 miles west of the County Road 17 exit in Elkhart County.

During the road rage incident, both drivers reportedly either slowed down or stopped to exchange words before the semitruck driver drove away, according to ISP.

Investigators believe the other driver then caught up with the semitruck and reportedly fired multiple shots into the semitruck.

Details on the car are limited, but ISP believes the suspect’s vehicle is either a gray or dark-colored passenger car that may have a temporary license plate.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact ISP at 574-206-2931.