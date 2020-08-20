Indiana State Police seek help solving roadside shooting

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two people were shot while inside the SUV they were traveling in Wednesday evening in southern Indiana. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle believed to have been stolen after the shooting took place.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Police were dispatched to State Road 462 and Old Forest Road in southwest Harrison County after reports of a man being shot while driving his car near O’Bannon Woods State Park.

An off- duty Corydon police officer who lived nearby was first on the scene. DNR Conservation Officers and ISP Troopers arrived shortly after. Officers found a gray 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Kentucky license crashed into the wood line on the east side of SR 462. The car was occupied by a family of three. The male driver had been shot multiple times, and officers immediately rendered first aid. A female front seat passenger had also been struck by gunfire. A female passenger in the rear passenger seat was not hit. The driver was flown to a hospital in Louisville with life-threatening injuries. Both passengers were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

At this time, investigators believe the family had just left O’Bannon State Park after enjoying a hike, when, for an unknown reason, a white Dodge Avenger pulled up quickly behind the car with its high-beams on. The Santa Fe pulled to the side of the highway and stopped to allow the vehicle to pass; however, the Avenger then pulled alongside the car, and an occupant fired multiple rounds into the Santa Fe. Investigators believe the driver of the Santa Fe then attempted to escape but crashed the car a short distance down the roadway.

After the shooting, officers believe the driver of the Avenger fled the scene and abandoned the car in a cornfield approximately 15 miles away, near Carefree, Indiana. The driver then stole a pickup truck parked at a nearby residence and fled the area.

At this time, Investigators are looking for a silver, 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck with Indiana registration TK667LJB. Investigators have reason to believe more than one person may occupy the truck. If anyone observes this vehicle, they should call 911 immediately and inform authorities of its location. Investigators warn not to approach the truck or its occupants as they are considered armed and dangerous.

This investigation is ongoing. Officers from the Indiana State Police were assisted by units from the Corydon Police Department, The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Harrison County EMS, and Conservation Officers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.