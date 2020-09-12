Indiana State Police investigate police-involved shooting in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred in New Albany Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. the New Albany Police Department sent officers to a domestic disturbance call.

According to Indiana State Police, shortly after arriving at the scene, a New Albany police officer fired upon and struck a male suspect.

Indiana State Police detectives and crime scene technicians were contacted to investigate.

As a result of their initial investigation, they believe both subjects from the initial domestic disturbance call had separated, and the male suspect was sitting in a running vehicle in the driveway area on the backside of the property.

The Indiana State Police’s release said, as a New Albany City officer approached the car, the suspect attempted to run over the officer with the vehicle twice. The officer was able to jump out of the way and avoid being hit.

The officer then fired his weapon, striking the driver.

After the driver was struck, the car crashed through a fence in the back yard and traveled several hundred feet before colliding into the side of a building.

The suspect was transported to University Hospital.

This case is still under investigation. No charges have been filed yet.