Indiana State Police ask for help finding reckless driver who caused fatal crash on I-65

The driver of a pickup truck died when he lost control on I-65 in southern Indiana after a car suddenly braked in front of him on June 16, 2020.

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a car that investigators say caused a crash that killed the driver of a pickup on I-65 between Indianapolis and Columbus early Tuesday evening.

The crash took place at around 8:15 p.m. and when emergency crews arrived on the scene in Johnson County they found a pickup truck off the side of the interstate. Motorists who had stopped because of the crash had pulled the driver from the truck and were performing CPR. Despite life saving efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that a white Chevy Cobalt with either Illinois or Kentucky license plates had been seen speeding and weaving in and out of traffic. The driver had braked suddenly in front of vehicles and had also given hand gestures to some of the motorists he passed.

It’s believed the driver of the Cobalt braked in front of the pickup and the driver of the pickup then swerved to the right to avoid a collision and was struck by a semi. The pickup then struck a guardrail and overturned.

Police are asking for anyone who may have been traveling in the area around the time of the crash that has a dash camera to review the footage and look for a white Chevrolet Cobalt with Illinois or Kentucky license plates.