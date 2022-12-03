PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a man Friday night after a standoff in Parke County that lasted more than five hours, according to a release.

State police had a warrant out of Porter County for 43-year-old Brandon Crockett, a Lebanon resident wanted on drug charges. Police attempted to serve the warrant around 5 p.m. at a house in Kingman, but Crockett barricaded himself inside when police arrived, according to the release.

Police said other people in the home made it out safely, and troopers then set up a perimeter around the residence.

The ISP Emergency Response Team and Hostage Negotiator came to the scene, the release said, but negotiators did not get a response from Crockett. By 7:50 p.m., a SWAT team with state police began using tactical techniques to get Crockett to surrender, police said, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

Investigators went inside the house around 10:30 p.m., found Crockett and took him into custody without further incident, according to the release.

Police said Crockett was taken to the Parke County Jail on pending charges, and will later be taken to Porter County for the original charges on the warrant.

Crockett was arrested and charged with the following: