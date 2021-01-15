Indiana State Police arrest 5 ‘alleged predators’ in child solicitation investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) A tip from a Lawrence County resident has led to the arrest of five men suspected of trying to solicit a girl, believed to be 15-years-old, to commit sex acts with them.

The investigation began in early December when an Indiana State Police trooper received the tip which indicated multiple men were involved. The trooper launched five separate investigations which included numerous search warrants and an analysis of electronic communications between the five men and the girl.

Once enough evidence was gathered, a Lawrence County judge issued a warrant for the arrest of the men. Search warrants were also issued for electronic devices used by the men and their homes.

On Thursday evening, police served the warrants and all five men were arrested.

The arrested suspects are:

Roger Keith, 58 years old from Coal City was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony. He is being held at Lawrence County Jail Thomas Pinnick, 25 years old from Mitchell was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony. He is being held at the Lawrence County Jail Brandon Dipasquale, 35 years old from Bloomington was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony. He is being held at the Lawrence County Jail Travis Henry, 47 years old from Bloomington was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony. He is being held at the Lawrence County Jail James Wheeler, 24 years old from Paoli was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony. He is being held at the Lawrence County Jail

“I commend not only the teamwork and cooperation to successfully serve five warrants at the same time in four counties but also Trp. Whyte for his tireless hard work on these investigations.” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Greg Day. “Without a doubt, this investigation has saved young girls in our community from becoming victims to such alleged predators.”