Indiana police shoot, kill armed man after shoplifting in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — Police say two southern Indiana police officers fatally shot an armed man after he fled from them during a shoplifting investigation.

State police said Monday that two Seymour police officers spotted a man who matched the shoplifting suspect’s description Sunday night and allegedly had stolen merchandise.

The suspect fled from officers, crossed a street and entered a ditch along U.S. 50, while armed with a handgun.

Police say the two Seymour officers fired their weapons, striking the man, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting in the city about 60 miles south of Indianapolis.

