Indiana police seek possible witness in fatal shooting of 2

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are looking for a person who may have witnessed a December shooting that left two people dead and wounded a third outside a central Indiana convenience store.

The Bargersville Police Department released security camera images last month of someone, apparently a man, who was pumping gas at a Circle K store around the time of the Dec. 24 shooting in the Morgan County community of Waverly.

Officer Jeremy Roll tells The Herald-Times that investigators hope that person comes forward to “provide the missing information.”

The shooting killed an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old youth whose name hasn’t been released.

Another 18-year-old man was wounded.

