Indiana police say officer shot driver who tried to hit him

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana police chief says he believed an officer acted appropriately in shooting a man who twice tried hit officers with his car.

The man was taken from the shooting scene in New Albany to a Louisville, Kentucky, hospital early Saturday but information about his condition wasn’t immediately released by Indiana State Police.

New Albany officers were called about a domestic disturbance and found the man inside a running car.

The man drove the car toward an officer who was able to get out of the way, but the man tried a second time to hit the officer, who then shot the driver.

