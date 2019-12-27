Indiana mom who injected fecal matter into son’s IV sentenced to prison

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — A northwestern Indiana woman who admitted injecting fecal matter into her son’s IV tube while he was hospitalized for leukemia has been sentenced.

Tiffany Alberts

A Marion Superior Court judge on Thursday sentenced 44-year-old Tiffany Alberts of Wolcott to 7 years in prison followed by 5 years on probation for one count of neglect and six counts of aggravated battery. Alberts was found not guilty of attempted murder but convicted of the other charges during a bench trial in September.

Court documents say staff at Riley Hospital for Children contacted police in November 2016 after the then-15-year-old boy developed several infections and a nurse observed Alberts injecting his IV bag with an unknown substance. Alberts told police she began injecting her son with fecal matter to get him moved to a different hospital unit where she thought he would receive better treatment.

The boy’s health has since improved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss