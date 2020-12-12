Indiana man’s convictions upheld in wife’s slaying

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The state’s high court has affirmed a southwestern Indiana man’s convictions in the 2017 killing of his wife and the attempted murders of their twin adult daughters.

Clinton Loehrlein was sentenced last year to 150 years in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of his wife and attacks that seriously injured their daughters.

A panel with the Indiana Court of Appeals had ordered a new trial for Loehrlein in February after finding that a juror action’s “constituted gross misconduct.”

But the Evansville Courier & Press reports the state Supreme Court affirmed Loehrein’s convictions Wednesday despite concluding the juror did commit “gross misconduct.”