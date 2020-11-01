Indiana man sentenced to 53 years in 2018 murder of wife

RENSSELAER, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana man has been sentenced to 53 years in the 2018 death of his wife.

WLFI-TV reports that Joseph Borgia III was sentenced Friday afternoon.

Authorities found Amanda Borgia fatally stabbed in the dining room of their DeMotte home. Joseph Borgia was found with bloodstains on his body and taken into custody.

He pleaded guilty to murder and neglect in a plea agreement in September. He apologized to his late wife’s family in court.

The couple’s two children have been adopted by Amanda Borgia’s family.

