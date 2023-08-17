INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in connection to the Mexican cartel.

Robert Solomon, 38, of Anderson, Indiana was sentenced after his arrest in August 2021 where Solomon was stopped by an Anderson Police Department officer for a traffic violation. A K-9 unit was used and alerted that his vehicle contained a controlled substance. Officers searched his vehicle which allowed them to seize $41,369 in cash hidden inside a cereal box.

This stop came after Madison County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at Solomon’s home, after a years-long investigation into his drug trafficking activities. Inside the home, investigators found and seized 97 grams of methamphetamine, 85 grand of “crack” cocaine, two digital scales, two vacuum sealers with bags, and two .22 caliber handguns.

During a recorded interview with investigators, Solomon admitted that he had been trafficking drugs for at least a year, also admitting that he worked with a man from Mexico who supplied the drugs.