Indiana man pleads guilty in 2018 crash that killed girl, 10

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A Kokomo man has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a 2018 crash that fatally injured a 10-year-old girl who was walking near a roadway.

Joshua Cochran pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident.

The Kokomo Tribune reports police say Cochran was high on marijuana when his vehicle struck Renay Jenkins in August 2018 in Kokomo.

She died from her injuries at an Indianapolis hospital.

If a Howard County judge accepts Cochran’s plea agreement at an Aug. 31 hearing, three other charges will be dismissed.

Cochran admitted to smoking marijuana before the crash.