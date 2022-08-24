KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading police on a short chase in Vincennes, Indiana.

Police attempted to stop 28-year-old David Neidige of Washington, Indiana just after 3:00 a.m. for not having taillights on.

According to the police report, Neidige refused to stop and led police on a short chase where Neidige reached speeds of up to 85 mph. Neidige then left the road and fled on foot into a nearby bean field.

Other officers and a K-9 unit showed up moments later and tracked Neidige down, which resulted in his arrest after a brief struggle.

Neidige displayed signs of impairment, according to the police report.

After further investigation, police found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine on Neidige and learned that the vehicle he was driving had been reported as stolen on Aug. 22.

Neidige was transported to Knox County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.