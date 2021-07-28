Indiana man gets life sentence for stalking, killing estranged wife

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Indiana man has received a life prison sentence for stalking his estranged wife to Florida, shooting her and burying her body in Tennessee. Court records show 62-year-old Jarvis Wayne Madison, of New Albany, Indiana, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Orlando, Florida.

He pleaded guilty in March to one count of interstate stalking resulting in death. Court documents show Madison’s wife fled to Florida after an attack in 2016.

Officials say Madison followed her, watched her relatives’ home until she left alone to go jogging and then shot her three times. Investigators say he was eventually arrested in Kentucky after burying the woman’s body in Tennessee.