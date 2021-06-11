Indiana man gets life for role in Columbia City woman’s torture-slaying

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man convicted for his role in the 2019 torture-slaying of a Columbia City woman whose body was dumped in southern Michigan has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

(FROM LEFT TO RIGHT) The suspects are identified as Donald Owen, Mario Angulo and Matthew Murzynski,

A judge gave 22-year-old Donald Owen Jr., the life sentence Thursday despite pleas for a lesser sentence from Kimberly Dyer’s mother and aunt, who cited evidence from prosecutors that another man had killed her.

The Elkhart Truth reports the judge said prosecutors had proved their case for life without parole, based on the crime’s circumstances.

Owen was convicted of murder in April along with 20-year-old co-defendant Mario Angulo Jr., who prosecutors said killed Dyer.