Indiana man gets 90 years for sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl who police officers found locked in his basement.

A judge sentenced James Brian Chadwell II on Thursday, calling him a “monster.” The Journal & Courier reports that the Lafayette man must serve 71 years of the 90-year term before he is eligible for release.

Chadwell had pleaded guilty in October to attempted murder, child molesting, kidnapping, battery and other charges in the April attack on the girl. Prosecutors said Chadwell luring the girl into his house, where he beat and sexually assaulted her.