GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who admitted he fatally shot two former co-workers at a northern Indiana pizza shop has been sentenced to 65 years in prison.

Jose Benitez-Tilley of Goshen received two 65-year terms Thursday that will run concurrently. He pleaded guilty last month in Elkhart County to two counts of murder in a deal that stipulated he would receive a 65-year sentence on each count.

Benitez-Tilley has acknowledged that he shot and killed 22-yeare-old Haley Smith and 37-year-old Dustin Carr on Feb. 12 while they worked at a Papa John’s restaurant in Elkhart.