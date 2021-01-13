Indiana man gets 55 years in death of woman found in shack

KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the killing of a northwest Indiana woman who was strangled and dumped in a hunting shack.
A Newton County judge sentenced 22-year-old Garrett Kirts of Lebanon on Monday after he pleaded guilty in September in 30-year-old Nicole Bowen’s March 2019 slaying. Kirts told the judge he and co-defendant Ashley Garth conspired to get Bowen to a trailer where she was killed.
The Journal & Courier reports Kirts told the judge when he pleaded guilty in September that “everybody in the trailer” knew what was going to happen when he brought Bowen to the trailer.
