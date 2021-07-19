Portland man gets 52 months in son’s methamphetamine death

by: The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ind. (AP) — A Portland man whose infant son died from methamphetamine intoxication has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for his role in the child’s death.

A Jay County judge sentenced 40-year-old Ryan A. Markle on Monday to 52 months in prison, followed by 18 months of probation. The Portland man had pleaded guilty to a meth possession charge.

The Star Press reports that police were called to an apartment in Portland in March 2020 on a report of a baby not breathing.

An autopsy found that 3-month-old Hayden Markle died from “acute methamphetamine intoxication.”

