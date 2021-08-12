Indiana man gets 45 years in teen’s attempted robbery death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for an attempted robbery in which a 16-year-old boy who was his accomplice was fatally shot by their intended victim.

A St. Joseph County judge sentenced 20-year-old Makyi Toliver of South Bend on Wednesday. A jury had convicted him in July of felony murder and attempted robbery.

The South Bend Tribune reports the murder charge stemmed from the fatal shooting of Curtis Frazier Jr. Prosecutors said Toliver and Frazier planned to steal a handgun from a man Toliver was staying with.

But during the 2019 robbery attempt, that man shot both Toliver and Frazier, killing Frazier.