SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on child neglect charges stemming from the shooting death of his 1-year-old son by the boy’s 4-year-old sibling.

A St. Joseph County judge sentenced 24-year-old Avion Sexton Sr. to the maximum sentence Friday in the June 2020 death of Javion Sexton, who the older sibling killed while playing unsupervised with a gun.

The South Bend Tribune reports that a jury had convicted Sexton in April on a felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and several drug charges. The boy’s mother will be sentenced later this month after entering into a plea agreement with prosecutors.