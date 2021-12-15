Indiana man gets 19 years for role in plot to kill informant

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for his role in a failed plot that aimed to kill a police informant.

A Wayne County judge sentenced 31-year-old Ryan J. Carpenter of Connersville on Monday but suspended five years of his sentence to probation. A jury convicted Carpenter in October of conspiracy to commit murder.

Prosecutors allege that Larry Blackstock recruited Carpenter and Bradi Louden to kill a police informant so that she could not provide a deposition against Blackstock in a drug-dealing case.

The Palladium-Item reports that Blackstock and Louden are scheduled to stand trial on Jan. 24 on felony conspiracy charges.