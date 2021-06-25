Indiana man gets 127 years in Columbia City woman’s 2019 torture-slaying

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 127 years in prison for his role in the 2019 torture-slaying of a northern Indiana woman whose body was found inside a trash bin dumped in southern Michigan.

An Elkhart County judge sentenced 20-year-old Mario Angulo Jr. on Thursday.

He was convicted of murder in April along with 22-year-old Donald Owen Jr., in Kimberly Dyer’s October 2019 killing.

(FROM LEFT TO RIGHT) The suspects are identified as Donald Owen, Mario Angulo and Matthew Murzynski,

The Elkhart Truth reports Owen was recently sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A third man charged in connection with Dyer’s killing was sentenced in early June to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to her confinement and torture.