Indiana man gets 127 years in Columbia City woman’s 2019 torture-slaying

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 127 years in prison for his role in the 2019 torture-slaying of a northern Indiana woman whose body was found inside a trash bin dumped in southern Michigan.
An Elkhart County judge sentenced 20-year-old Mario Angulo Jr. on Thursday.
He was convicted of murder in April along with 22-year-old Donald Owen Jr., in Kimberly Dyer’s October 2019 killing.
The Elkhart Truth reports Owen was recently sentenced to life in prison without parole.
A third man charged in connection with Dyer’s killing was sentenced in early June to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to her confinement and torture.