MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man has been charged in an off-road vehicle crash that seriously injured the passenger back in August, according to Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources.

Conservation officers determined 53-year-old Bobby Walker was operating an ORV with one passenger riding with him in a wooded area of Martinsville on Aug. 6 when Walker crashed into a tree. The passenger was thrown off the vehicle from the impact and had serious injuries, DNR said.

Officers determined Walker was operating the ORV while under the influence of alcohol.

DNR said Walker is now charged with operating while intoxicated and OWI with endangerment- two misdemeanors- and an OWI causing serious bodily injury, a felony.