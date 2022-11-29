(WANE) — Authorities arrested an Indiana man regarding his alleged involvement during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Matthew Huttle, 40, of Hebron, Indiana, was arrested Tuesday in Boise, Idaho.

Matthew’s uncle, Dale Huttle, was also arrested Nov. 9 in Crown Point, Indiana, for his alleged role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Both Matthew and Dale face charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Matthew will make an initial court appearance later this week in Idaho.

Nearly 900 people have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, according to the Justice Department.