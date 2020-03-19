Indiana man dies after police subdue him with stun gun

GRANGER, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police say a man died in police custody shortly after an officer used a stun gun to subdue him when he refused to drop a knife during a domestic incident.

A St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputy used his stun gun on the man Wednesday when he stood up after initially complying with officers’ requests to get on the ground and then lunged at two deputies.

Sheriff William Redman says the man was then handcuffed but suffered a medical issue and was pronounced dead at the scene in Granger, just east of South Bend, despite efforts to save his life.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.