Indiana man convicted in uncle’s slaying insults judge

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man convicted in his uncle’s fatal 2015 shooting insulted a judge with profanity before he sentenced him to 63 years in prison.

A jury found 31-year-old Charles David Bussard guilty of murder in August in the January 2015 slaying of his uncle, Byron Bussard. The Elkhart Truth reports Bussard was sentenced Thursday.

Authorities believe Byron Bussard was shot in the remote house he and his nephew shared near Bristol and his body was burned. His disappearance went unsolved until Charles Bussard contacted authorities in 2020 and told them he was the only person on the planet who could shed light on his uncle’s disappearance.