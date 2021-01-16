Indiana man charged in Ohio slaying, sex assaults from 2000

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A 54-year-old northwestern Indiana man has been arrested in connection with a slaying and sexual assaults that occurred about two decades ago in Ohio.

Hammond police tell The (Northwest Indiana) Times that Kenneth Marshall was arrested Friday outside his Hammond home after a DNA sample matched DNA from the Ohio cases.

A 19-year-old woman was raped and slain in her Toledo apartment in April 2000. That August, a 17-year-old girl was abducted and raped as she walked through a parking lot.

A 13-year-old girl was abducted in October 2000 at a bus stop and raped.

The most recent DNA sample was taken following Hammond’s arrest in November in Lake County, Indiana, for criminal confinement causing serious bodily injury.