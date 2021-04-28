Indiana man charged in attack on girl, 9, found in basement

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana man faces attempted murder and other charges for allegedly luring a 9-year-old girl into his house and beating and sexually assaulting her before officers found her locked in his basement.

Forty-two-year-old James Brian Chadwell II of Lafayette was charged Monday with attempted murder, child molesting, kidnapping and other felony charges.

After the girl’s parents reported her missing April 19, officers knocked on Chadwell’s door.

Court documents say Chadwell stopped his alleged sexual assault on the girl, answered the door and allowed officers inside.

Officers found the girl locked in the basement.

Authorities say she had been beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted.