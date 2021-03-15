Indiana man arrested in Tennessee for murder of 19-year-old Elkhart man

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The United States Marshals Service have arrested Darius K. Thomas, 26, of Middlebury, in Memphis, Tennessee for the murder of a 19-year-old Elkhart man.

On Feb. 2, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit responded to a shooting at the Marathon Gas Station at 1221 South Main Street in Elkhart, where witnesses had reported a man had been shot. Shamar Barnes, 19, of Elkhart, was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

On Feb. 8, the Homicide Unit presented sufficient information to Prosecutor Vicki Becker for the filing of the formal charge of Murder, the press release said. Elkhart Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno issued an Arrest Warrant after finding Probable Cause.

The United States Marshals Service tracked Thomas to Memphis, Tennessee and arrested him without incident on March 4, the press release said.

Thomas was held in Tennessee but has since been extradited to the Elkhart County Jail, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department.

An Initial Hearing will be held in the Elkhart Circuit Court and future dates will be schedule at that time.

Anyone with information should call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.

The case is considered an on-going investigation.