SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana State Police (ISP) is reporting that a domestic dispute between a husband and wife on Feb. 20 resulted in a shooting at 7681 E Laughlin St. in Dugger, Indiana.

The Indiana State Police Post Criminal Investigation Division was contacted at 5:30 p.m.

Detectives arrived at the location of the shooting and found probable cause that Jessica Hambrick, 31, had been shot.

She was immediately transported to a hospital in Indianapolis from an air ambulance for treatment of her injuries. None of her injuries were life-threatening.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department and Dugger Town Marshall provided medical assistance on the scene.

The cause of the dispute was a physical and verbal altercation between Jessica and her husband, Frank E. Hambrick, 35, according to the ISP. Both fought over a weapon, which led to Jessica being struck.

Detectives received probable cause for the arrest of Frank, who was arrested and transported to the Sullivan County Jail for the following preliminary charges:

Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Level 5 felony

Neglect of Dependent, Level 6 felony

This is an active and ongoing Indiana State Police investigation. Additional updates will be provided.