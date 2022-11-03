EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) On Wednesday, troopers with the Indiana State Police Evansville District, Cyber Crimes Unit, and Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) and a member of Evansville Police Department arrested an Evansville man on charges of Possession of Child Pornography.

The investigation was initiated after a referral from the Kentucky ICAC Task Force was received by Indiana’s ICAC Task Force. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained through the Vanderburgh Superior Court and served at a home located on Maxwell Avenue in Evansville. Based on items located while conducting the search warrant, Ralph Durden, 67, was arrested and incarcerated at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/home and find the link to make a CyberTipline report.