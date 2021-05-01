Indiana man arrested for child exploitation

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Detectives with the Indiana State Police and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrested a Grant County man on charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography on Friday.

Eddie Burnett Jr., 37, was arrested following a month-long investigation by ICAC after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

ISP said that he was arrested on multiple charges including child exploitation, possession of child pornography under the age of 12 and possession of child pornography under the age of 18.

Burnett Jr. was also arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the Indiana State Police ICAC investigation and is incarcerated in the Grant County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.

ISP asks that anyone having any information related to crimes against children should contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.