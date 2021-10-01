Indiana man arrested after pointing gun at neighbor, firefighters over burn ordinance

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana man faces intimidation and gun charges after threatening a homeowner and firefighters responding to an illegal burn on the homeowner’s property.

State police say Friday that Oakland City firefighters were discussing the city’s burn ordinance Thursday evening with the 37-year-old homeowner when a 59-year-old neighbor began to argue with the man.

Several firefighters stepped between the men and the neighbor pointed a handgun at them and the homeowner.

Police arrested the neighbor.

No injuries were reported.

Oakland City is northeast of Evansville.