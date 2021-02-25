Indiana man arrested after fatally injuring family dog, disposing body along rural county road

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 40-year-old Carlisle man has been arrested after fatally injuring his family dog and disposing of the body along a county road.

On Jan. 29, Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn of the Putnamville State Police Post reports beginning a criminal investigation into an animal cruelty case after receiving complaints from area citizens and the Sullivan County Department of Child Services of a deceased dog discovered along a rural county road.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Alexander J. Keene, 40, of Carlisle had become furious with the family dog, the press release said. As a result of his anger, he hit the dog several times and roughly threw it to the ground, fatally injuring the dog. Keene then left the home with the deceased animal and disposed the body along a county road.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case was presented to Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Smith-Mischler and charges were filed against Keene. He was arrested Thursday without incident and has posted bond, the press release said.

Arrested on charges of: