Indiana man admits killing 11-month-old, burying her in woods

KNOX, Ind. (AP) — A man likely faces decades in prison after pleading guilty to killing an 11-month-old girl whose remains were found in August in a wooded area in Starke County.

Justin Miller appeared in court Monday and acknowledged that he was responsible for the death of Mercedes Lain. Miller says he was watching Mercedes — a relative’s daughter — at his girlfriend’s apartment in Mishawaka when he struck the crying child while he was high.

After discovering that Mercedes was dead, Miller says he borrowed gas money from a neighbor and buried the body in the woods.

Miller will return to court on Jan. 18. He will be sentenced if the judge accepts the plea agreement.