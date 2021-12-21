Indiana man admits killing 11-month-old, burying her in woods

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Justin Lee Miller and Mercedes Lain

KNOX, Ind. (AP) — A man likely faces decades in prison after pleading guilty to killing an 11-month-old girl whose remains were found in August in a wooded area in Starke County.

Justin Miller appeared in court Monday and acknowledged that he was responsible for the death of Mercedes Lain. Miller says he was watching Mercedes — a relative’s daughter — at his girlfriend’s apartment in Mishawaka when he struck the crying child while he was high.

After discovering that Mercedes was dead, Miller says he borrowed gas money from a neighbor and buried the body in the woods.

Miller will return to court on Jan. 18. He will be sentenced if the judge accepts the plea agreement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss