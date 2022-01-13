Indiana kidnapping suspect arrested in Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of kidnapping a woman in Indiana, handcuffing her and driving her to Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release that 52-year-old William Brittingham, of DeMotte, Indiana, is jailed in Hall County, Nebraska, awaiting extradition to Indiana.

The patrol said troopers spotted him Wednesday night driving a pickup truck westbound on Interstate 80. Troopers had been on the lookout for him after getting a call from Indian authorities indicating that he might be in Nebraska and that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

