PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A correctional officer was reportedly attacked in the Parke County Jail.

According to a release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Dec. 17 during routine inmate checks. Michael Rozsa, 60, of Rockville, reportedly attacked a correctional officer, striking, attempting to choke, and holding the officer in his cell for a period of time.

The officer was then able to subdue Rozsa and get free of the cell. No serious injuries were reported during the incident.

Information regarding the incident was then sent to the Parke County Prosecutor’s Office. According to online court documents, Rosza is facing the following charges: